Agency on Aging honoring Bucyrus’ Joe Armbruster

BUCYRUS — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is proud to announce Joe Armburster, of Bucyrus, has been selected as the 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen for Crawford County. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Area Agency on Aging’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio/

Armbruster was nominated for his life of service to his church and community. He was past president of Jaycee’s and is involved in many church organizations. He is active in Rotary, Little Theater, and the Bucyrus Tourism Bureau. Joe was on the very first committee that helped to form Ohio’s best festival—the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival. Schines Art Park which was opened in 2017 thanks to the leadership of Joe Armbruster and a generous grant from the State of Ohio as well as local businesses. Schines Art Park is a jewel thanks in large part to Joe’s “can-do” spirit.

Due to social distancing during these extraordinary times, Mr. Armbruster will be honored outside on the Bucyrus City Hall steps on Friday, August 21st at 1:30 p.m. Others are invited to attend from their cars or by social distancing during the event.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_hawkins-corner-12-1.jpg