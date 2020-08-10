Crestline Historical Society sponsoring a ‘Night at the Museum’

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Historical Society will present a “Night at the Museum” on Aug. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. Located at 400 Scott St., a tour of the museum and “meet and greet” will begin at 7 p.m. The following characters will be there: Abraham Lincoln, Col. William Crawford and his wife, Deborah Sampson, a Revolutionary War soldier, Ira Speelman, a railroad trai nman, Dr. Zoa Bower and Henry Wynkoop.

At 9 p.m., a movie will be presented. It tells the story of the curator of a public library who goes in search of historical artifacts. It is rated PG. Bring your own lawn chairs for the movie. Snacks will be available for purchase.

The event costs just $2, and children younger than 10 can participate for free.

Masks are required, social distancing will be practiced.

There will be black powder rifle demonstrations in the parking lot between 7-9 p.m., with consent of the Village of Crestline administration and the Crestline Police Department.

Historical figures are being portrayed by: Col. and Mrs. Crawford: Mark and Tami Cory; Abraham Lincoln: Gerry Payn; Deborah Sampson: Julie Rossington; Dr. Bower: Lisa Workman; Henry Wynkoop: Kris Eckert; Marie Welshon: Cheryl Swihart; and Ira Speelman will be portrayed by Bill Fisher.

The Crestline Historical Society Board of Directors approved the re-opening the museum at 400 Scott St. last month. Beginning in August the established schedule will begin and includes the first and third full weekends of each month.

The re-opening plan is in compliance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and was produced in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Museum Association, the Crawford County Health Department and the CDC.

An ODH flyer will be posted at the entrance of the museum and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not enter. The capacity limit is 10-12 visitors for one volunteer. The goal is to have two volunteers available on open house weekends.

Courtesy photo The Crestline Museum on Scott Street is now open for business on the first and third full weekends of each month. On Aug. 22, the museum is presenting a “Night at the Museum.” It includes some famous guests and a movie. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_71212338_2686004448111265_2541926392128339968_n.jpg Courtesy photo The Crestline Museum on Scott Street is now open for business on the first and third full weekends of each month. On Aug. 22, the museum is presenting a “Night at the Museum.” It includes some famous guests and a movie.