Newhope golf outing Sept. 11 at Deer Ridge; openings for players, sponsors

BELLVILLE — Richland Newhope is having its 22nd annual Newhope Charities Golf Outing on Sept. 11 at Deer Ridge Golf Course. The cost is $100 per person or $400 for a team. There is a $10 discount if registered by Aug. 18.

The entry includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, beverages, snacks, driving range, putting range, carts, skins game, golf and a cart, a team photo, a goody bag, proximity prizes and a six pack of beer or malt beverage.

Mulligans also can be purchased. There will be 50/50 drawing and the top three teams win cash prizes.

Schedule of Events: Driving range will be open from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Registration, breakfast, and team photos go on until 8:45 a.m. The shotgun start is at 9 a.m. lunch will be available at the turn and includes hot dogs and chips and the dinner and award program will follow after golfing ends.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and cost from $1,000 to $100. For more information about sponsorships, call 419-774-4200.

Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities is dedicated to supporting Disabilities is dedicated to supporting people to be valued members of their community and to live the life they desire.

For more information visit www.newhope.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_Deer-Ridge-generic-photo.jpg