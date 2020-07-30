Free school supplies, clothing event still on at Bucyrus UMC

BUCYRUS — In the past, it was the Back-To-School Supply Carnival and Info Fair. This year, it is a Supply and Clothing Event — Safety-Style. Whatever it is called, the annual distribution of free school supplies is still on at Bucyrus United Methodist Church.

The church passes out free bags of basic school supplies to financially struggling families. Children must be in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and attend Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Wynford and Fairway school districts, or be home-schooled. Each child also receives one outfit, while supplies last.

“This is the 12th year for us to help elementary children in our community,” said Event Coordinator Glenda Leuthold. “We put a lot of thought into deciding how to do this safely for everyone. There is no carnival nor information fair this year … no animals, games, prizes or food. And no long lines.”

Pre-registration is required this year, so supplies and clothing can be ready for contact-less pickup.

Adults can register their children online before Friday, July 31. Go to w ww.bucyrusumc.com and follow the link. For those not online, in-person registration today (Thursday, July 30) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the church office, 216 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus.

Pick up is from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, also at the church office and Outreach Center, 216 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus. Those unable to register in advance are asked to come from 2 to 4 p.m. when remaining supplies will be handed out first-come, first-served.

“To keep everyone safe, we’re putting safety practices in place,” said Sally Ruth, supplies chairperson. “We’re requiring face masks be worn and only one adult per family will be allowed to enter the distribution area, whether it’s inside or out.”

Each year, the people of Bucyrus UMC raise over $5,000 to support this event through their personal offerings; donations from local individuals and groups, such as the AmVets Ladies Auxiliary of Bucyrus; and significant contributions and grants from area businesses, such as Walmart, Kroger and Thrivant Financials.

Worship services for Bucyrus United Methodist Church are on YouTube this summer, accessible via the church website and Facebook page. The church has set a tentative date of August 30 to resume Sunday services in the sanctuary.

For more information, go to bucyrusumc.com or call the church office at 419-562-5061

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_thumbnail_BTSSCE-2020.jpg