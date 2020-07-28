“Christmas in July” Shop Hop on Thursday in Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host a “Christmas in July” themed Shop Hop in Crestline on Thursday, July 30 from 4-7 p.m. This is the first Shop Hop organized by the chamber to support local Crestline area merchants. The Shop Hop is sponsored by Donley Ford of Galion, Firelands Federal Credit Union, First Federal Community Bank, and Park National Bank.

“We realized that amid the pandemic, we needed to create an event that helped to promote our local small businesses,” said chamber executive director Miranda Jones. “The shop hop allows for social distancing, while still promoting growth and success for our area.”

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with businesses to host the “Christmas in July” Shop Hop. Local businesses will be asked to “hide” one of Santa’s reindeer in their business. Shoppers can pick up their card at the chamber’s tent on the corner of Cross Street and Seltzer Street. Once they have found all of Santa and his reindeer, they can return their completed card to the chamber’s tent to claim their prize.

Another addition to the event is the “Shop Hop Rocks” sponsored by DRM Productions. Randomly painted rocks will be hidden along Seltzer Street between Bucyrus Street and Main Street. Find a painted rock and follow the instructions on the back to earn a prize. The chamber also plans to hand out Shop Hop canvas bags and giveaway items from the sponsors of the event.

“We are just thrilled with how Crestline is moving forward with growth in their business district and we want to bring visibility and awareness to the many shops in Crestline,” said Jones. “Our hope is that people will come for the Shop Hop and stay for the music at the Gazebo that evening.” KAPTAIN KURT BARKDULL will perform that evening at the Crestline Gazebo from 7-8:30 p.m.

If anyone is interested in more information or wish to become a Shop Hop sponsor, they can contact Miranda Jones at the Chamber office, 419-468-7737 or via email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_Crestline-Shop-Hop.jpg