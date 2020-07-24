New entertainment venues a hit at county fair

BUCYRUS — It’s been a swingin’ good time at the Crawford County Fair this year with musical acts entertaining the crowds each evening near the gazebo.

The nightly entertainment is new this year and so far it has been a hit.

“We’ve had good comments on the nightly entertainment,” said Crawford County Agricultural Society President Roger Auck. “People are enjoying it. They can sit down at a table or bench and enjoy the music in the park. Some people are there from the time (the band) starts until the time they quit. We’re very happy with that. It’s something we’re going to want to do in the future.”

Tuesday night showcased The Red Ball Jets and fans of The Big Red Deluxe showed up Wednesday night to listen to rock and roll with some country sprinkled in.

Big Red Deluxe hails from the Upper Sandusky/Carey area and is a local favorite, especially to fans of the Bratwurst Festival. However, with the Bratwurst Festival canceled this year, Mark Armstrong, drummer in Big Red Deluxe, said performing at the fair was the next best thing.

“We’ve never performed here before,” Armstrong said. “We usually get a pretty good following wherever we go. We have a big following down by Indian Lake and the Bratwurst Festival always had a lot of people show up. Great, great success there. We’ll be playing at Old 30 BBQ this Saturday.”

Auck agreed: “I would say the stuff in the park will continue. People are enjoying it.

At other times during the fair, there are pizza eating contests, hot dog eating contests, and even watermelon eating contests in the parks

“There are things going on before the bands come in,” Auck said. “And we’re happy with the people showing up and having fun.”

John Houpt said he and his wife had time to kill before the goat show Wednesday night and decided to stop in and listen to the band. “They’re good,” he said.

A group of friends from Mansfield stopped by the fair Wednesday night to let their kids ride some rides and have some fun and they decided to stop by the gazebo area, have a drink, cool down and listen to Big Red Deluxe.

“This is our first time at the Crawford County Fair,” said Marie Branham. “There’s not a lot of fairs going on right now. We wanted to bring the kids for them to have some fun, because you never know when the next one is. Plus we get to have some adult time for a minute.”

Arvel Bradford was at the fair Wednesday specifically to see Big Red Deluxe.

“This is probably the first time I’ve been to the fair in 21 years,” he said. “I follow them around a little. I’ve probably seen them four or five times. They plan good old rock and roll.”

He even bought a Big Red Deluxe tour t-shirt before the show started

Fret Mashers played from 7-9 p.m. Thursday night, Steel Ivory will hit the gazebo stage on Friday night from 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday night Steer Clear DJ will spin some tantalizing tunes.

Rock and Roll music played by Big Red Deluxe pulled in fans to the Crawford County Fair on Wednesday.

Members of Big Red Deluxe entertained a good crowd in the gazebo at the Crawford County Fair on Wednesday. The gazebo was a popular spot for entertainers, contests and fair visitors this week.

