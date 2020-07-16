Galion-area college news

Muskingum dean’s List

NEW CONCORD — Thesestudents were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list Crestline’s Sabrina Robertson; Galion’s Cristianna Boggs and Mount Gilead’s Mckenzie Fuller.

Hiram College dean’s list

HIRAM — Hiram dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester includes Alexia Kemerling of Mansfield and Elijah Skaggs of Galion

Western New England dean’s list, graduation honors

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Jacob Buathier of Bucyrus was on the spring dean’s list at Western New England University. He also will graduated with a BA in Psychology.

Findlay dean’s list

FINDLAY — These students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Findlay: Addison Ackerman, New Washington; Amanda Crase, Bucyrus; Zachary Deibig, Galion; Jared Dixon, Galion; Kaylyn Gimbel, Galion; Sarah Lipscomb, Bucyrus; Kelsey O’Dowd, Galion; Alyssa Pearce, Galion; Gabriella Seibert, Bucyrus; Kade Slagle, Bucyrus; Sydney Studer, Bucyrus.

Findlay students take par in symposium

FINDLAY— Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. They include Jared Dixon of Galion, 44833, who was named a Choose Ohio First Scholar – Computer Science and presented “College Sports Finder Website; Zachary Hiler of New Washington, who was named as a Choose Ohio First Scholar – Environmental, Safety, and Occupational Health; Kade Slagle of Bucyrus who received the Aristos Eklektos Membership Award; Austin Stevens of Bucyrus who was presented “Acting Scenes from The Shape of Things” and Kaitlyn Sutton of Galion who was named a 2019 Pi Theta Epsilon Inductee.

Miami University dean’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students on the second semester dean’s list include: Jennifer Brown of Bucyrus; Kristen Vaughn of Bucyrus and Austin Erwin of Galion.