Second shop hop a Saturday success

GALION — A refreshing breeze and sunshine greeted area residents Saturday who attended July’s Second Saturday in Galion Shop Hop in the downtown area. They spent 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday walking the Harding Way area and going in and out of stores and other venues. Some of them even got in a little holiday spirit. The shop hop was billed as a special “Christmas in July” event.

All were invited to take part in a holiday-themed scavenger hunt inside businesses.

Amanda Wiggins, who owns Flourish Boutique on Harding Way East, said this was the first Shop Hop that she was open for and said that business was stepping up.

“So far, so good,” she said. “It’s actually been really good. There have been a lot of people out and about. A lot of people have been coming in curious to the changes I’ve made. but others are stopping up and actually buying. So keep it coming!”

Miranda Jones, executive director of the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, added: “The weather is perfect and we’ve got a lot of people moving around. We have some events for this month … we added more rocks, Shop Hop Rocks.”

Jones said there were 10 painted rocks placed throughout the area which were also sponsored by DRM Productions. “When people find them, they can turn them back in for $10 gift card to any business they choose in the Historic Uptowne Galion area.

“We are also doing Christmas in July, so Santa and his reindeer are hidden in 10 business and people find them and fill in (a paper) on where they found them and turn that back in and then they can get a $5 gift card to DK’s Ice Cream or to Ralphies … whichever one they prefer.

“We wanted to add an event that got people moving around more and still maintain social distancing,” Jones noted. “Next month will be our Back-To-School Bash, because that’s the tax-free weekend in Ohio. We might hide (pictures) of school buses next month for people to find.”

Jones said businesses owners and employees really like the monthly Shop Hop event because they get more visibility.

“Many people don’t realize what we have until they are moving around and stopping in front of a store,” Jones explained. “We’re going to try to do another one in September — Sept. 12 — and try to get an organization to team up with us and do a car show. Typically, there is a car show in August or September each year put on by the Lutheran Church, but Mike Smith said they aren’t going to do that this year. So Sarah Capretta, who does the Pickle Run and Come Home to Galion, said she might help us organize that.”

Amanda Wiggins, who owns Flourish Boutique, said last weekend's Second Saturday Shop Hop, the second one this summer, was drawing new customers to her Harding Way East site, and that she was thrilled that many were buying items.

Copper Horse Antiques was just one of many businesses open Saturday during the Second Saturday Shop Hop in Historic Uptown Galion. The idea, according to chamber leader Miranda Jones, is to get people to come to the area to make themselves more familier with the stores and venues and eateries and coffee shops open in Galion.



Uptown Galion was a busy place Saturday during the "Christmas in July" shop hop. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., special promotions were made available to entice shoppers to the area.

Uptown Galion was a busy place Saturday during the “Christmas in July” shop hop. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., special promotions were made available to entice shoppers to the area.