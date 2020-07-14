Galion school calendar change OK’d: First day of classes for students is Aug. 20

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education approved a change to the district’s 2020-2021 school calendar at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting. The board voted to add two additional professional development (PD) days on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, and move the first day of school for students to Aug. 20.

The change will allow Galion staff members the opportunity to refine their learning practices should the district need to move to a complete remote learning environment. It also allows for staff training on additional health and safety protocols for the new school year.

“The technology department and teachers put us in a good position at the end of the 2019-20 school year,” incoming superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We’ve heard our families loud and clear, and are working to get school started as soon as possible in August.”

All Galion staff will receive additional training from health and safety professionals about the protocols they need to follow before, during and after students are in the classrooms and the buildings.

“We are excited to start the new school year and hope to have students back in classrooms and on campus,” Allerding said. “We do, however, want to ensure that we are providing the safest learning environment possible, and we believe this school calendar change will allow us to do just that.” The revised 2020-2021 school year calendar can be downloaded from the Galion City Schools website and printed by clicking this link.

