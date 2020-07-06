Council on Aging planning outdoor activities this month

BUCYRUS — Although our doors remain closed to the public this month, Crawford County Council on Aging is bringing the fun outside for a few programs this month.

“We know our seniors miss the fun of being here and we miss them,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “If we can’t bring them inside, we’ll bring the fun to them outside.”

All outdoor activities have been planned with social distancing and precautions. Those attending events are encouraged to wear masks and the center will provide a mask to any senior who would like to wear one but does not have one.

The first event was July 6 and included outdoor games such as cornhole and ladder golf in the area next to the Council on Aging garden.

Upcoming activities

Seniors are invited to help tend to the COA garden July 10 and 24. Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the garden to weed and water the plots. Those attending should bring gardening gloves, wear sunscreen and bring their own drink. This year’s garden features tomato plants, pepper plants, cauliflower plants, carrots, lettuce and squash. Produce from the garden is usually available for seniors to enjoy during programs or to take home.

The COA will celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day July 14 with a program at 1 p.m. next to the COA garden. Local youth Colton Worden will give a presentation and bring a show steer to the COA. Chairs and water will be provided. After the program, there will be an ice cream social. Reservations are limited and required. To sign up, call Courtney at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4.

Harvey & Friends will return to the COA for another parking lot concert at 1 p.m. July 29. The band performs old country, rockabilly and other types of music and they will be set up outside the COA front entrance. Those attending are asked to park and listen from their cars. A limited number of chairs will be available. Once the band starts, the parking lot entrance will be roped off for the safety of those sitting outside and to stop interruptions of the entertainment. This event is free, but donations will be collected for the band.

For details, please call Courtney Moody at the Council on Aging at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4.

