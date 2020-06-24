Historic Palace Theatre in Marion showing movies once again

MARION — According to a press issued this week by the Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA), screening of movies will resume Monday, June 22 at the iconic downtown venue at 276 W. Center St.

Four family-friendly, retro classic movies will be shown throughout the week at the Palace Theatre, including “A Dog’s Purpose,” “Home,” “Monsters vs. Aliens” and “Trolls.”

Executive Director Bev Ford said the historic downtown theater is taking precautions to ensure the safety of patrons.

“The staff and board have been very thoughtful about our reopening process we are implementing,” said Ford. “We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment. With that goal, protocols have been implemented, and we are now ready and excited to welcome back guests.”

Enhanced protocols in accordance with current local health and safety guidelines can be found in detail below and on the Palace Theatre website www.marionpalace.org.

Following is the schedule for Monday, June 22 through Sunday, June 28:

• A Dog’s Purpose — (2017; Rated PG) Showtimes: 10 a.m. Wednesday (mask mandatory); 2 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday and Friday.

• Home — (2015; Rated PG) Showtimes: 10 a.m. Monday and Friday (mask mandatory); 2 p.m. Tuesday and Sat; 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Monsters vs Aliens — (2009; Rated PG) Showtimes: 10 a.m. Thursday (mask mandatory); 2 p.m. Monday and Friday; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.

• Trolls (2016; Rated PG) Showtimes: 10 a.m. Tuesday and Saturday (masks mandatory); 2 p.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday.

Concessions are available and are reasonably priced. Items available for purchase include Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each. Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2019-2020 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

“While our theater has been on intermission these past few months, we’ve remained hard at work to creatively maintain the connection with our patrons,” Ford said.

