Foundation awards more than $160,000 in scholarships

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $162,000 in scholarships to both graduating seniors and current college students.

Scholarships were distributed as follows either during individual school ceremonies or via mail:

• Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship – Katherine Wildenthaler (Galion) and Tyler Bishop (Bucyrus)

• Crawford Forward Scholarship – Anissa Smith-Sublett (Galion)

• Daryl E. Stucky Memorial Scholarship – Hannah Messmer (Wynford)

• Doug and Renee Leuthold Scholarship – Alexis Adams (Bucyrus), Isabelle Biglin (2017 Buckeye Central grad entering first year of graduate school at The Ohio State University), Seth Blevins (Wynford/PCTC), Brandel Boyd (2006 Mansfield Senior grad attending Liberty University), Mackenzie Byers (2014 Crestline grad attending North Central State College), Ryan Fortner (2013 Wynford grad entering first year of graduate school at Southern Nazarene University), Lainey Holman (Wynford), Teresa House (2018 Galion grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Braxton James (2019 Colonel Crawford grad attending OSU Agricultural Technical Institute), Cieara Pfeifer (2018 Colonel Crawford grad attending Kent State University), Keenan Sharrock (Colonel Crawford),, Drucilla Singer (Galion), Thomas Smith, III (2015 Wynford grad entering 2nd year of graduate school at Bowling Green State University), Catherine Stacklin (Buckeye Central), Cheyenne Taylor (2010 Crestline grad attending Knox County Career Center), Andrea Wildenthaler (1990 Galion grad attending Ohio University), and Owen Zellner (Bucyrus/PCTC).

• Dr. Laurie Anne Rhodebeck Memorial Scholarship – Alexander Lawson (Colonel Crawford) and Riley Moody (2018 Bucyrus grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University)

• Dustin T. Stover Scholarship – Addison Wood (Wynford) and Micah Wirebaugh (Colonel Crawford)

• Glen and Alice Beers Scholarship – Brevin Balliett (2019 Colonel Crawford grad attending Malone University), Kelly Baker (2015 Galion grad entering third year of a doctorate program at The Ohio State University), Olivia Hocker (2019 Colonel Crawford grad attending Ashland University), Braxton James (2019 Colonel Crawford grad attending OSU Agricultural Technical Institute), Caitlin Koschnick (2018 Colonel Crawford grad attending The University of Findlay), Jared Miller (2002 Colonel Crawford grad entering fourth year doctorate program at Capital University Law School), Zachary Moritz (2019 Colonel Crawford grad attending The Ohio State University), Taylor Niese (2018 Buckeye Central grad entering third year of doctoral program at Ohio Northern University), and Cieara Pfeifer (2018 Colonel Crawford grad attending Kent State University).

• Holmes Liberty Alumni Scholarship – Lainey Holman and Briley Pollock (both Wynford)

• Jacie Everett Memorial Scholarship – Dalton Kent (Bucyrus)

• James E. Huggins, Sr. and Margaret M. Huggins Agricultural Scholarship – Braxton James (2019 Colonel Crawford grad attending OSU Agricultural Technical Institute) and Emily Rudd (2019 Wynford grad attending Wilmington College)

• Jeanne A. Miller Scholarship – Hannah Messmer (Wynford)

• John W. Brubaker, Jr. Scholarship – Trevor Ley and Jordann Whitmore (both Bucyrus)

• Kenneth Cummins Scholarship – Makayla Aichholz (2018 Buckeye Central grad attending Bowling Green State University), Drayden Grimlich, Chase Niedermier, Nicholas Ramey, and Emma Rhodes (all Buckeye Central)

• Kevin A. Binau Scholarship – Thomas Kurek and Kimberly Tuck (both Wynford)

• Kiwanis Kahle-Wenner Scholarship – Mariah Cotsamire (Colonel Crawford) and Reece Zeigler (Bucyrus)

• Larry Schiefer Memorial Scholarship – Thomas Kurek (Wynford)

• Margaret and Donald Wenner, MD Scholarship – Alexis Adams (Bucyrus), Tyler Bishop (Bucyrus), Jaden Deskins (2019 Bucyrus grad attending The Ohio State University at Mansfield), Gram Dick (2018 Bucyrus grad attending Ohio Wesleyan University), Cody Ellis (2009 Bucyrus grad entering second year of graduate school at Akron University), Teresa House (2018 Galion grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Mykala Houseburg (2017 Bucyrus grad attending The Ohio State University), Katlyn Kegley (2019 Bucyrus grad attending Marion Technical College), Sarah Lipscomb (2019 Bucyrus grad attending The University of Findlay), Jackson Moody (2019 Bucyrus grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Riley Moody (2018 Bucyrus grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Carsen Pirnstill (2017 Bucyrus grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Thomas Smith, III (2015 Wynford grad entering second year of graduate school at Bowling Green State University), Shayla Tucker (Bucyrus/PCTC), Kristen Vaughn (2019 Bucyrus grad attending Miami University), Callie Wildenthaler (2017 Galion grad attending Ohio Wesleyan University), Reece Zeigler (Bucyrus), and Owen Zellner (Bucyrus/PCTC).

• Marvis Schaaf Scholarship – Rylee Alspach (Wynford) and Catherine Stacklin (Buckeye Central)

• Merle and Peg Hutson Scholarship – Nathan Clark, Taylor Garrison-Wise, Kennedy Moore, and Lauryn Tadda (all Crestline)

• Mount Zion Milton Harmon Scholarship – Kimberly Tuck and Jaylah Westberry (both Wynford)

• Nancy Angene Johnson Scholarship – Alexander Crall (2016 Wynford grad attending The Ohio State University at Marion)

• Noah Skylar Lear Scholarship – Isabelle Biglin (2017 Buckeye Central grad entering first year of graduate school at The Ohio State University)

• Pry Scholarship: Summer Semester Award – Andrea Wildenthaler (1990 Galion grad attending Ohio University)

• Richard A. Miller Scholarship – Lauryn Tadda (Crestline)

• Richard E. Stearns Scholarship – Cole Heinlen (2018 Wynford grad attending Walsh University)

• Robert Schwaderer Scholarship – Molly Geissman (2019 Buckeye Central grad attending The Ohio State University at Mansfield), Sidney Long (2016 Buckeye Central grad entering first year of doctorate program at The Ohio State University), Grant Shook (2019 Buckeye Central grad attending OSU Agricultural Technical Institute), Steven Long, Jarod Mason, and Alivia Niese (all Buckeye Central)

• Rollie and Esther Wilson Scholarship – Mariah Cotsamire (Colonel Crawford)

• Susan Campbell Memorial Scholarship – Sarah Beck, Mariah Cotsamire, and Hannah Willacker (all Colonel Crawford)

• Tyler Niese Memorial Scholarship – Savannah Barnette and Chase Niedermier (both Buckeye Central)

Most of the Foundation’s scholarships are available for online application from November – March of each year. Visit www.cfcrawford.org to learn more about the scholarships offered at the Foundation and check out current and past winners.

