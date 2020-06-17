Legoland Discovery Center opening Friday at Easton in Columbus

COLUMBUS — LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Columbus will officially reopen its doors to guests on Friday, June 19, welcoming fans back for a day of family fun with signature experiences like MINILAND, LEGO® Racers: Build and Test, and LEGO® Factory Tour.

Taking extra precautions for health and safety, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus has implemented enhanced physical distancing measures, new limited capacity two-hour playtimes, LEGO® bricks just for families to use during playtimes, and stringent cleaning protocols before each playtime following the guidance of local and national health officials.

“The health of our guests and employees is of utmost importance. We are taking proactive steps to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable environment when we welcome them back to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus again,” said General Manager of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus Claire Potts. “After weeks spent social distancing, we hope to provide our fans with a day of togetherness, learning, creating and carefree play.”

As part of the reopening, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus will also honor the tireless work of local medical professionals by providing complimentary tickets to healthcare heroes. For every guest who tags the attraction in a social media post during their visit, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus will donate one ticket to a local healthcare worker from a health care partner to be announced soon.

Families are encouraged to visit https://Columbus.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/ to purchase both adult and child ‘First to Play’ tickets now for a limited time sale price of only $15 (normally $24) and check out LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus’s visit safety tips.

Families are still invited to enjoy at-home entertainment through an initiative called Making Magic with Merlin. By following LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus’s Facebook page, fans can view creative, inspirational and just-plain-fun learning content including educational videos, behind-the-scenes clips and live Q&As. Content is posted regularly, with new magical moments coming to life each week.

