Crawford Park District has many family events scheduled

CRESTLINE —The Crawford Park District is continuing efforts to get back to its regular schedule. However, restrictions having to do with COVID-19 will remain in place. Registration is required for all of the events listed below. All the park district at 419-683-9000 to register for events or for more information on the park district and upcoming programs and vents. Visit the park district website at http://www.crawfordparkdistrict.org/

Archery, Wednesday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Unger Park: 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road, Bucyrus. This event is open to families. Each session will begin with instructions on equipment and safety followed by instruction on proper form and tips to hit the bullseye. We will provide all necessary equipment. If you want to use your own bow, you must bring and use your own arrows with it. Please wear closed-toe shoes. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to reserve a 45-minute time slot. This event will occur rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Animal Encounters: Tree Frogs on Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.: at Lowe-Volk Park: This sessionis open to families and will include learning general information about tree frogs and includes an up-close encounter with the resident tree frogs that live at the Nature Center. We will provide canopies for each family to sit under, but please bring your own blanket or chairs, This event will occur rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Fishing Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Families are invited to fish in the pond at Lowe-Volk Park. We will provide fishing poles with hooks and bobbers, but feel free to bring your own! While we will provide some bait, families are encouraged to bring their own. Bring a lawn chair. Call the Crawford Park District Office to reserve a 45-minute time slot.

Wetland Encounters Monday, June 22, 2-7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Families are invited to explore Lowe-Volk Park’s bodies of water and the animals that call these places home. Park district staff will provide nets, containers, and ID lists to help you find and learn about macroinvertebrates, the frog and dragonfly life cycle, and you may even catch a turtle or snake. Come prepared with proper footwear (boots or old closed-toe shoes; no flip flops, or Crocs) and clothing that can get wet or muddy. A change of clothes is suggested. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve a 45-minute time slot.

Nature’s Friends and Family Feud, Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Are you and your family or team ready to behave like wild animals? Families can compete against p to three other families for bragging rights of who’s the “apex predator”. Each team will have a series of nature related challenges to solve before the other teams. Most challenges will require teamwork, but some will require you to pick someone to represent your team. The team that earns the most points will be crowned the champion.

Animal Encounters: Salamanders, Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Families will learn general information about salamanders and have an opportunity to have an up-close encounter with the resident salamanders that live at the Nature Center. We will provide canopies for each family, but please bring your own blanket or chairs.

Canoeing, Thursday, June 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Neff Reservoir on State Route 98, Bucyrus: This family event is just east of Bucyrus. Canoeing is a fun activity and being on the water can have a calming effect on your brain. Plus, it’s just fun to paddle along looking for animals and sometimes splashing others too. Each family will start with a lesson on canoeing basics and safety. Staff will provide all equipment. You will need to wear shoes that can get wet. Call The Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve a 45-minute time slot.

Night Sky, Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline: The Crawford Park Astronomy Club meets the fourth Saturday of each month 30 minutes after sunset. Programs will be held regardless of sky conditions, so please dress for the weather. If the skies are rainy or cloudy, we will meet in the Nature Center.

In order to follow the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines for group gatherings, please call 419-683-9000 to register for thr astronomy program and all other Crawford Park District programs. You may also visit the park district website at http://www.crawfordparkdistrict.org/

