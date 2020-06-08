The Lake Erie Islands open and ready for tourism business

PUT-IN BAY — Last month, shortly after Gov. Mike Dewine gave the go-ahead for bars, pools and restaurants to reopen, officials at the Put-in-Bay Visitors And Convention Bureau were overwhelmed with phone calls and online bookings. Local officials stated that midway through the governors update, Put-in-Bay Reservations began to trickle in, and shortly thereafter the center was fielding six lines.

In what could be a positive economic sign for many statewide Ohio vacation destinations and attractions, the announcement was a welcomed one. Ohio’s large number our seasonal watermarks, amusement parks, and summer camping destinations rely on a successful short summer season to survive year-round.

“We processed over 149 Put-in-Bay reservations from 2-8 p.m. when we stopped counting,” said Manager Amber Sommers. “It was clear that people are ready to get out of the house and travel again.”

The Put-in-Bay Resort, the island’s largest hotel and home to the popular Blue Marlin Swim-up Bar were the first to open this year in April as an essential business. They were better prepared to accept the next few weekends of guests as their facility has completed the pre-season-opening routines stated officials.

Special offers and deals

Hotels and resorts lost virtually all of April and a significant part of May bookings as Ohioans were ordered to “stay at home.”

“Much of the interest may have been sparked by local hotels offering May dates At April rates,” said Lisa Cooper, general manager of the Put-in-Bay Resort. “People are looking for value and they want to stay close to home right now.”

More than 60 million U.S. residents reside within a four-hour drive window of the Lake Erie Islands. Local Officials believe families will be planning vacations closer to home and that does not involve air travel in the near future.

Ohio expects big tourist season

With Ohio’s diverse offering of attractions statewide, it is expected to fare better than many surrounding states. Ohio is blessed to have a great State Parks System along with numerous major attractions such as Kings Island, Cedar Point, The Columbus Zoo, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and so much more.

“We’re focusing much of our marketing efforts in communities within a four and a half-hour drive” State Tourism officials stated. Announcements are expected from Cedar Point and Kalahari Resort two other very popular northern Ohio attractions over the next few days.

COVID 19 information

The Put-in-Bay Community maintains an up the minute Put-in-Bay COVID 19 guide with information on how local businesses are preparing for the return of tourists. Information is updated daily as it is released by the state or the local health department officials. Put-in-Bay Ferry Service is operating on a slightly reduced schedule as demand rises with the onslaught of positive information. The Central reservation center can be reached at 888-742-7829 for Put-in-Bay reservations or additional information about Put-in-Bay.

