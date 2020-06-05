Crestline Public Library to open June 15

CRESTLINE — Crestline Public Library will open to the public Monday, June 15, with new hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. When the library opens, there will be new practices put into place to keep patrons and staff safe.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask or a face covering, as a courtesy to everyone. Social distancing of six feet will be enforced within the library. Masks will be worn by staff members to protect patrons. The library staff will self-health check before entering the library. We ask that patron’s self-health check before entering the library, too. Barriers have been placed as a protection for patrons and staff. Hand washing is strictly enforced and hand sanitizer is placed throughout the library. Cleaning and wiping will be a continual activity within the library to keep all surfaces safe.

When coming to the library, patrons are asked to have a purpose for use, such as book and DVD selection, copying and faxing, etc. The library is limiting computer use to 15 minutes per patron and will sanitize computers after each use. The library asks that all children be accompanied by an adult and behavior be monitored by the adult.

The library would like all materials returned that have been with patrons since the pandemic began. We would like the hot spots and Acer Notebooks that have been in use, to also be returned.

The library is now open for curb service. Call 419-683-3909, or place orders online. Upon arriving, call the library, and materials will be brought out. The library can also make copies or send faxes with the curbside service.

The Summer Reading program, “Imagine Your Story” is currently in progress for all ages. Ask us for book reading forms, fill in and return to the library. There are weekly reading prizes and a grand prize for adults and children. The reading program runs June through July.

