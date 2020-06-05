Crawford Park District back in buisness; several events scheduled next week, reservations are required

LEESVILLE — North central normal is not quite back to norm yet, whatever our new normal will be, but slowly and surely, recreational activities are beginning to happen again.

The Crawford Park District, who’s parks have been opened for hikers, but which has not been able to schedule programs is back in business and has announced several upcoming program opportunities.

Pre-registration is required for all of these events

Thursday, June 11, Wetland Encounters (REGISTRATION REQUIRED), Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline — The Crawford Park District invites you to sign up your family to explore Lowe-Volk Park’s bodies of water and the animals that call these places home. Participants will be exploring the wetland andpark district staff ark staff will provide nets, containers, and ID lists to help you find and learn about macroinvertebrates, the frog and dragonfly life cycle, and you may even catch a turtle or snake! Please come prepared with proper footwear (boots or old closed-toe shoes, no flip flops, or Crocs) and clothing that can get wet or muddy. A change of clothes is suggested. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve a 45-minute time slot. This event will occur rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Friday, June 12, Canoeing (REGISTRATION REQUIRED), Neff Reservoir State Route 98, Bucyrus — The Crawford Park District invites you to sign up your family to go canoeing at Neff Reservoir. The reservoir is on State Route 98, just east of Bucyrus. Canoeing is a fun activity that will get you and your family outside. Being on the water can have a calming effect on your brain, and it can help lower stress. Plus, it’s just fun to paddle along looking for animals and sometimes splashing others too. Each family will start with a lesson on canoeing basics and safety before you take to the water. Crawford Park District staff will provide all equipment needed. You will need to wear shoes that can get wet. Call The Crawford Park District Office at 419-683-9000 to reserve a 45-minute time slot.

Friday, June 12, Animal Encounters: Snakes 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (REGISTRATION REQUIRED), Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline — The Crawford Park District invites you to sign up your family to meet some of our education animals up-close and personal. This session will include learning general information about snakes, looking at biofacts, an activity, and an opportunity to have an up-close encounter with the resident snakes that live at the Nature Center. This program will be held at Lowe-Volk Park at 10am and 2pm. We will provide canopies for each family to sit under, but please bring your own blanket or chairs to sit on. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve your spot. This event will occur rain or shine, unless there is severe weather.

Saturday, June 13, Animal Encounters: Painted Turtles 10am & 2pm (REGISTRATION REQUIRED), Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline — The Crawford Park District invites you to sign up your family to meet some of our education animals up-close and personal! This session will include learning general information about painted turtles, looking at biofacts, an activity, and an opportunity to have an up-close encounter with the resident painted turtles that live at the Nature Center. This program will be held at Lowe-Volk Park at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. We will provide canopies for each family to sit under, but please bring your own blanket or chairs to sit on. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve your spot. This event will occur rain or shin,e unless there is severe weather.

Storybook Trail: June 15-June 21, On Meadowview Street by Henry Cole, Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline — Throughout the summer, each park of the Crawford Park District will feature a story book that is placed along the trail for you to read while you are hiking. This week’s story is “On Meadowview Street,” by Henry Cole. The Story Brook Trail will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday and will be available through Sunday. If you take a picture of the beginning and end of the book and send it to the Crawford Park District Facebook page through messenger or email at aditomassi@crawfordpd.org we will send you a button. If you complete all the trails you receive a special prize! For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_park-district-turtles.jpg