Area college students recognized

Heidelberg University graduation

TIFFIN — These students are members of the graduating Class of 2020 at Heidelberg University.

Megan Gwirtz, of Crestline, Bachelor of Music, Music, Summa Cum Laude

Taylor Valentine, of Galion, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Ava Donnersbach, of Galion, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude

Jacob Fryer, of Galion, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Olivia Long, of Mount Gilead, Bachelor of Arts, Communication, Cum Laude.

Heidelberg student achievements

TIFFIN — These students were among about 75 students honored at the conclusion of the spring semester at Heidelberg University:

Conner Hickman of Bucyrus, senior, Business Administration and Mathematics, the Jane Frost Kalnow Memorial Fund Career in Accounting Award

Megan Gwirtz, of Crestline, senior, Music, the E.I.F. Williams Memorial Prize in Secondary Education

Olivia Long, of Mount Gilead, senior, Communication, the H. Dana Hopkins Award (communication, media or theater)

University of Findlay graduation

FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019 – 2020, including:

Samantha Altstadt, of Galion, received a Bachelor of Science in Intervention Specialist Education.

Zachary Deibig, of Galion, received a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management.

Carli Fogle, of Bucyrus, received a Bachelor of Science in Vascular Sonography.

Kevin Fourman, of Bucyrus, received a Master of Arts in Education.

Joshua Keller, of Galion received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Kelsey O’Dowd, of Galion received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. O’Dowd graduated from the University with the academic designation of cum laude.

Gabriella Seibert, of Bucyrus received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Cyle Skidmore, of Bucyrus, received a Bachelor of Science in Multi-Age/Health and Physical Education. Skidmore graduated from the University with the academic designation of cum laude.

Nicole Cox, of Ontario, received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

James Donner, of Bellville received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Alexander Glibert, of Mount Vernon received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Nathan Jennings, of Mount Gilead received a bachelor of Science in Business Management. Jennings graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.

Abbey McClure, of Mount Vernon received a Master of Occupational Therapy.

Sarah Moodispaugh, of Cardington received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.

Rachel Pahl, of Mount Gilead, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Pahl graduated from the University with the academic designation of summa cum laude.

Jenna Shipman, of Mount Gilead, received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with Pre-Occupational Therapy Emphasis. Shipman graduated from the University with the academic designation of cum laude.

Sean Stockmaster, of Mansfield, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Adam Stretch, of Mount Gilead, received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Isaac Stretch, of Mount Gilead, received a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Centre College dean’s list

DANVILLE, Kentucky — Chloe Grove of Bucyrus has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College. She is the daughter of David and Missi Grove of Bucyrus and is a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School.

Tiffin University dean’s list

TIFFIN — These students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Tiffin University: Allison Lawson of Bucyrus, Robert Costello of Butler, Jaret Tinkey of Crestline, Marisa Gwinner of Galion and Hunter Garberick and Katelynn Philbock of New Washington.

Mount Union dean’s list

ALLIANCE — These students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Mount Union:

Emma Ollis of New Washington and Jalyn Oswald of Galion and Brittany McCauley of Ontario

DePauw University dean’s list

GREENCASTLE, Indiana — Galion’s Olivia Grove was named to DePauw University’s spring 2020 dean’s list.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well earned achievement.

MVNU dean’s list

MOUNT VERNON — Butler’s Kenzie Thorne has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.