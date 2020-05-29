Safety considerations lead to cancellation of July 3 fireworks, Morrow County Fair

MOUNT GILEAD — Both the July 3 fireworks in Mount Gilead and the 2020 Morrow County Fair have been cancelled.

According to a press release issued Thursday night by the Morrow County Senior Fair Board and the Morrow County Agricultural Society, both events have been cancelled “after consideration and thoughtful discussion.”

The board cited the current restrictions due to COVID-19 as the reason. This would have been the 170th edition of the fair.

“The board also discussed the health and safety of residents of Morrow County that could be in attendance as either a spectator, participant or volunteer and does not want to be responsible for the spread of illness of anyone involved.”

Both the Junior Fair and Senior Fair were cancelled.

This includes “amusement rides, camping, commercial vendor spaces, food vendors, Junior and Senior livestock shows, still projects, grandstand events, livestock and pie auctions and all other events that pertain to the Morrow County Fair.”

The board said it decided it was not “financially feasible to provide an adequate fair without grandstand events and other revenue sources.”

The board said it was “one of the hardest decisions that has been made in the 170-year history of the Morrow County Fair but felt it was necessary to preserve the fair for years to come.”

Both the Junior and Senior Fair Boards said they “look forward to a bigger and better fair in 2021 and hope to see all of you there.”

Regarding the planned July 3rd Independence Day celebration and other activities at the fairgrounds, the board thanked the village of Mount Gilead for their sponsorship of a portion of the fireworks. It said it hopes to work with them next ye

