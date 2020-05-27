Planning a garage sale this summer? Read this first!

COLUMBUS — Richland County Public Health is receiving phone calls about garages. Yes, it is possible to have garage sales — even with COVID-19 — but extra precautions are necessary and strict rules apply.

Spring and summer are when we see garage sales, yard sales, and other outdoor sales pop up all over Ohio. Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, strongly recommends that Ohioans take the following actions when having and/or attending these sales.

Practice social distancing by doing the following:

Place posters encouraging social distancing for customers to see upon arrival and while shopping.

Set up tables and chairs within 6 feet apart.

Use heavy-duty tape to form a flow for customers to follow throughout the sale.

Ask customers to stand in a line, while spread apart, during a high traffic times.

Clean all tables and chairs several times throughout the day.

Make sure all merchandise is washed and dried and/or wiped down with a disinfectant product before placing on a table or chair for sale.

Wipe down all tables and chairs using disinfectant at the end of the day or in the morning before the next day of the sale starts.

Wear masks and disposable gloves at all times during the sale.

Have hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol on tables and other places for customers to use.

For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. If you or a loved one are experiencing anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call the COVID-10 CareLine at 1-800-720-9616.

