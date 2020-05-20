Galion kindergarten registration, screening dates announced

GALION — Kindergarten registration and screening for Galion City Schools has been rescheduled for August 10 and August 11. Parents enrolling kindergarten children should do so by calling the Galion Primary School office at 419-468-4010 before June 5 or 419-468-3432, ext. 13000 after June 5.

Any child five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2020, is eligible to register. Children entering school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions and developmental delays.

Galion Primary School will be holding combined kindergarten registration and screening days on August 10 (9 a.m. to -3:40 p.m.) and August 11(1 p.m.t0 7:40 p.m.). Appointments are required for registration and screening. Proof of residence, birth certificate, immunization records, and custody papers should be brought on the day of the screening.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_Kindergarten-Registration-banner.jpg