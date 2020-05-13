Giving2sdayNow effort a success in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY — On Tuesday, May 5, The Community Foundation for Crawford County kicked off #GivingTuesdayNow, joining a global day of giving held specifically for the COVID-19 crisis response.

Typically, there is only one#GivingTuesday in a calendar year, and it always occurs on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. However, organizers felt an additional effort was needed this year to raise money for operational expenses during these uncertain and challenging times.

Locally, the foundation referred to its two-day online fundraising event as #Giving2sdayNow.

The Foundation provided the fundraising platform, and any nonprofit could register and use the site at no cost to them. In addition, the foundation matched the first $25,000 raised online, and this match was increased to $35,000 thanks to the generosity of Doug and Renee Leuthold. The Foundation also covered all credit card fees.

“We thought the results reflected our community’s ever caring spirit,” explained Lisa Workman, the foundation’s president. “With over 40 organizations signed up to participate, they raised $61,180. With the $35,000 match added, that means that $96,180 is going right back to our nonprofit organizations that so desperately need help right now.”

Leading the charge was Crawford Works, which raised $10,547; Galion Community Theatre, which raised $10,135; and Holy Trinity St. Frances Community Kitchen, raising $9,646.

“All of these organizations are to be commended for seizing an opportunity to raise funds so that their services can continue being offered,” Workman said.

She also suggested that donors refer to the CARES Act, which creates a temporary universal deduction for charitable contributions with a cap of $300 for non-itemizers, among other incentives.

To view the #Giving2sdayNow results broken down by participating nonprofit, go to www.cfcrawford.org/giving2sdaynow.

