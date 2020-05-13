Memorial Day activities cancelled in Galion

GALION — Mayor Tom O’Leary announced at the end of Tuesday’s regular city council meeting that Memorial Day activities in the city have been cancelled.

There will be no parade this year and the traditional program at Fairview Cemetery has been cancelled.

“We are still hoping to find a way to celebrate those soldiers,” O’Leary said. “Perhaps something on the Fourth of July. We just have to see how things are going this summer.”

O’Leary also mentioned that a new cedar roof has been completed atop the old Cabin in Heise Park. He thanked Strickler Enterprises and others who played a role in getting the old roof repaired and the new shingles in place. The roof was paid for with funding from the Cobey Foundation and the Freese Foundation.

In other news about Heise Park, the new restroom facility will be completed in the near future. New plumbing and sewer lines are expected to be put in place this month to service the new facility that will be set in place and hooked up this summer.

O’Leary also discussed the new bike/walking trail being built in the city. It is being built and property that runs roughly from Hosford Road to Bucyrus Road and onto the Galion City Schools campus.

“There is a copy available of the latest path,” he said. “There have been some slight changest, but that is to be expected because it is on land that has not been developed before,” he said.

“We are are looking into what we have to do to get the disc golf course (at Amick and Amann reservoirs) open again. We need to find a way to get it cleaned up and to make certain there is sanitizer and wipes available to keep it safe.”

He also discussed money the city gave to Avita Health Systems to help out in the wake of COVID-19 and the cooperation between the city and Avita, the largest employer in the city.

“Avita purchased an ultraviolet cleaner,” O’Leary said. “We are using it to clean out cruisers and ambulances that may have been contaminated with coronavirus. I’m happy with the relationship we are building with Avita. It’s a good thing.”

Mayor provides update on bike path, disc golf course, new bathrooms for Heise Park

