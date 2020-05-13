BEST award winners named in Crawford County

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Business and Education Advisory Council had to cancel its BEST Awards based on social distancing guidelines connected with the COVID-19 epidemic. However, the council announced this year’s honorees.

Students from each of Crawford County’s six high schools — Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Galion, and Wynford), and two Crawford County seniors from Pioneer Career and Technology Center — received BEST Awards.

The awards are given to students exhibiting outstanding levels of effort, responsibility, and citizenship. All students are eligible including college-bound, career-bound, and special education students. These are not academic or athletic awards; they are awards designed to recognize students who exhibit outstanding work ethic by continually doing their best, putting forth effort, committing to the responsibilities they undertake, being cooperative, working well on a team, and being reliable and trustworthy.

This year’s winners and the person they hononred include;

Shanti Hunter, Buckeye Central, Schools Tyler Pope

Austin Vanek, Buckeye Central Schools, Christine Close

Cheyenne Evans Maxfield, Bucyrus Schools, Kristine Fourman

Kaityn Wells, Bucyrus Schools, Kelly Conn

Samantha Keller, Colonel Crawford Schools, Andy Cochran

Seth Miller, Colonel Crawford Schools, Marilyn Ehmann

Ajailah Chatman, Crestline Schools, Katie Stasen

Josalyn Flannery, Crestline Schools, Celeste Russell-Guiler

Ceyanna Mohr, Galion Schools, Michael Moore

Mya Steele, Galion Schools, Tena Eyster

McKayla Hedrick, Pioneer Career and Technology Center, Sandy Grau

James Phillip Jr., Pioneer Career and Technology Center, Mrs. Rinehart

Serenity Shope, Wynford Schools, Jordan Oliver

Kimberly Tuck, Wynford Schools, Tessa Martin

The Business and Education Advisory Council has concluded that these are the characteristics that most employers are seeking.Each student is also encouraged to name an educator who has been especially inspirational and encouraging in furthering their work ethic development and educational goals.

The award are sponsored by the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development, and Pioneer Career and Technology Center. These organizations were helpful in providing organizational skills, time and guidance in connection with these awards.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_student-awards-1.jpg

Staff report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

The Crawford County Business & Education Advisory Council was established in 1994 to fulfill the 1989 mandate that every school district develop a Business Education Partnership to exchange information and project leadership. Learn more at https://crawfordpartnership.org/thevision/ccbeac/.Reach

The Crawford County Business & Education Advisory Council was established in 1994 to fulfill the 1989 mandate that every school district develop a Business Education Partnership to exchange information and project leadership. Learn more at https://crawfordpartnership.org/thevision/ccbeac/.Reach