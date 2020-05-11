Kingwood Center Gardens opens to the public

MANSFIELD — Kingwood Center Gardens is now open for its 2020 season. This is the “last, first day” for Kingwood since the Gardens will be open year-round once the new visitor center is opened to the public later this year.

Admission will be at the Linden Road Gate only. The Trimble and Park Ave gates are closed to the public. The Trimble Road lot has returned to a construction-only entrance until the Garden Gateway is completed. Parking will be along Linden Road and at the former business lots on the corner of Park Ave West and Linden Road. Admission continues to be $5 per person and free for children 12 and younger. Kingwood members also receive free unlimited admission. Kingwood Center Gardens is open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the Garden Shop will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New in 2020 is Free First Mondays. The first Monday of every month, everyone is admitted free of charge. Kingwood participates in the Museums For All program which provides $1 admissions to those with an Ohio Direction Card and photo ID.

In compliance with the recommended guidelines to provide a safe environment for your visit:

Garden capacity will be limited to prevent overcrowding.

Kingwood Hall, the Display Greenhouse, Workshop, and Peacock Playhouse will remain closed until historical places are permitted to reopen.

We are currently unable to have restrooms open since they are located inside historic buildings. Portable restrooms are available for your convenience.

Hand sanitizer stations have been added.

Staff interacting with the public will wear face coverings for your protection. We hope you will wear face coverings for our protection.

Social distancing of 6 feet is requested between your party and other guests.

The Garden Shop will open Tuesday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter at the outside sales area on Linden Road since the Display Greenhouse is closed due to its narrow walkways.

Shopping from 10 – 11 a.m. is reserved for the at-risk population (e.g. elderly)

The Online Garden Shop is currently open and will remain active with the convenience of curbside pick-up.

During your visit, you will likely see the progress of the Garden Gateway project from a distance. As you may already be aware, we have experienced delays due to weather and the pandemic. Please respect the restricted areas to allow the contractors and our team to continue working hard to complete the project.

For additional information please visit the website kingwoodcenter.org or call 419-522-0211.