National Day of Prayer focused on area leaders dealing with COVID-19

GALION — City officials, first responders, educators and business professionals were among those singled out for praise and prayed for Thursday during the Galion area’s celebration of the National Day of Prayer.

Held each year the first Thursday of May, this year’s event took place via the Internet. Although local lay people were invited to Public Square in Galion, others were asked to view and listen to the celebration online, via either the Facebook page or You Tube channel operated by the Galion Area Ministereal Association.

This year’s them was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”

Chaplain Bill Seymour, of Signature Healthcare in Galion, talked about the uniqueness of the 2020 event.

“Typically, we hold it here,” he said from the gazebo on the square in Galion. “But today, we encouraged others to watch our broadcast from home, or some other remote location. Thank you for joining us today.”

Brian Treisch, Galion’s city auditor, from his office at the municipal building, offered a prayer for government officials who must make difficult decisions haing to do with COVID-19.

“Give us the strength to carry on as we make decisions, some of which are not popular,” he said.

Pastor Rick Maddox, of Galion Alliance Church, said a prayer for spiritual leaders.

“These are difficult times in which to lead,” he said. “Give us the strength and guidance to do so.”

The Rev. Darrin Harvey, pastor of Galion First United Church of Christ, said a prayer for those who are vulnerable and Kim Church, from Galion, who works at Morrow County Hospital, prayed for health care workers.

”Lord, there are so many people who are struggling during this time, from those on the front lines fighting COVID-19 to those struggling to help people, to leadership struggling to make right decisions,” said Pastor Heather McLoud, of Christ United Methodist Church in Galion “We pray for workers afraid they won’t have jobs and parents and grandparent who are struggling to home-school.

“We pray for teachers who are teaching online, to pastors who are preaching online, for people who can’t get out of bed in the morning because they just do not know how to cope. God ,we lift all of these things up to you … Give us the strength to get through these days.”

Rabbi Bob Bauer of Beit El Elyon Synagogue in Crestline prayed for first resonders and GracePoint’s Rev. Paul Walter, prayed for educators and administrators.

“This has been an incredibly unusual time,” Walter said. “But I’m thankful for the fact that you are at work in all of this. Thank you for a new sense of partnership and appreciation between parents and these kids’ teachers … Keep our students safe and in your care.”

Pastor Joshua Cole, of Tabernacle of Praise in Leesville; and Pastor Ash Welch of Galion St. Paul United Methodist Church; also took part in the program.

The National Day of Prayer was established by the U.S. Congress. The modern law formalizing its annual observance was enacted in 1952.

