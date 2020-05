GALION — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Frost Advisory for Crawford County.

It will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thurday.

If you jumped the gun and got some of your flower beds and gardens planted early when temperatures reached the 70s last weekend, you may want take some steps to protect them from the cold tonight.

Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation, that could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.