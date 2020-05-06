Nominations being accepted for outstanding senior citizen of the year award

ONTARIO – During these uncertain times, do you know of a senior citizen that is volunteering their time to help others? Do you know of a group that is performing a community service to help those in need? Here is your chance to recognize them! The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is currently accepting nominations for the Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards. The deadline for nominations is May 30, 2020.

Award recipients from a nine-county area (one awardee from each county) will be honored by Area Agency on Aging. Nominees must be at least 60 years of age, a legal resident of Ohio for at least 5 years and have made significant contributions to the community. A husband and wife may receive the award jointly when both have been involved in community service. One Outstanding Senior Citizen Award will be presented for each county in our service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot).

Community Service Awards are targeted to an organization, agency, service club, business or the media that makes an outstanding contribution to the community on behalf of senior citizens. One award will be presented for the total nine county area.

Additional information, including nomination forms, can be found on the AAA website at https://www.aaa5ohio.org/about/awards/

