Details for Northmor’s May 31 graduation

Northmor seniors will have a non-traditional graduation this year. The date and graduation details were released last week by the Northmor school board on the school district website, https://www.northmor.k12.oh.us/

School board members followed protocals and mandates from the state and relied on information from the Ohio Department of Education and the Morrow County Board of Health to come up with a plan.

“Our plan was also deemed appropriate by one of the models allowed by the state in their most recent guidance. However, keep in mind that this guidance has changed and may change again prior to May 31,” said a message on the website.

However, plans could change, so keep checking the website for changes.

The graduation celebration is Sunday, May 31, starting at 2 p.m. On that day, graduates and guests should arrive at the Northmor event entrance parking lot in one vehicle. All graduates should arrive with all guests in that vehicle, no later than 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, each graduate will be directed to park in an assigned location. At the assigned time, graduates will be driven to the event entrance sidewalk and allowed to exit the vehicle to pick up diplomas, have their name and accomplishments read and turn their tassel.

All others must remain in the vehicle and may take video or pictures from the vehicle.

Audio equipment will be used to broadcast speeches and student recognition throughout the parking lot. The event also will be live-streamed for family and community members to access remotely. Graduation also will be recorded by BS Media Productions and included as part of a production along with speeches, slide shows and other highlights from the year which will be provided to each senior courtesy of Northmor Local Schools.

A professional photographer will be on hand taking pictures.

Students and guests are being asked to respect school policies and current health guidelines. The Morrow County Board of Health is only allowing this celebration to go forward based on the understanding that seniors are the only ones exiting the vehicles.

If a student cannot attend, or wishes not to attend, the graduation ceremony, diplomas may be picked up in the high school office beginning the week of June 3.

“This is the best information we have at this time and is intended as a planning tool for our students and families,” according to the website. “Things are changing on a daily basis and we will continue to update with plans as they become more clear. As we get closer to the date of graduation, we may be required to make changes to the event. Thank you for your cooperation in making this celebration for the Class of 2020 a success.”

Courtesy photo On Friday, May 1 Northmor had a group of teachers, principals and staff surprise seniors by placing yard signs at their houses. These are teachers Buck Workman and Mark Hunter. Courtesy photo If you drive by the Northmor Local Schools campus on State Route 19 this sign on the fence greets you and celebrates the Class of 2020.