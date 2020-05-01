InkCarceration cancelled; Three-day music, tattoo festival scheduled at Mansfield Reformatory in July knocked out by COVID-19

MANSFIELD — Inkcarceration Festival has announced the cancellation of this year’s festival, originally scheduled for July 10-12, 2020 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield,.

The cancellation comes with this statement from the festival organizers:

“It is with extremely sad hearts that we must announce the cancellation of Inkcarceration Festival 2020. We’re sure this doesn’t come as a major surprise given the number of festivals and concerts our industry has already lost and will continue to lose this year.

“Let us be clear, this is heartbreaking for us. Ohio is our home and this festival means so much to us and we know it means a lot to you, as well. We held out as long as we could and worked extremely hard to find a way to make Inkcarceration happen this year – including exploring the possibility of a fall festival – but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, we must put the safety of fans, workers, and bands first and follow the advice of health officials.

Rest assured that festivals WILL come back and Inkcarceration isn’t going anywhere. Mark your calendars for our return on July 16, 17 & 18 in 2021! We will be getting to work right away to provide you all with the best Inkcarceration Festival yet. Thanks for your support and we can’t wait to see you all at a much-needed INK family meeting next July!”

All ticket refund options will be posted on the Inkcarceration website and emailed to ticket purchasers this Monday, May 4 at noon.”

This year’s Inkcarceration was scheduled to include 40 bands on two outdoors stages, 60 tattoo artists, reformatory tours and much more. The festival’s massive, awe-inspiring locale provides an eerie and unique setting for the festival. Ohio State Reformatory is recognized as not only one of the most haunted reformatories in the country, but also as the filming location for multiple Hollywood films. The most famous of these films is the 1994 cinematic classic and IMDB highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption, starring Hollywood legends Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins.

Last year, Inkcarceration nearly tripled the inaugural year’s attendance numbers, drawing 45,000 fans from nearly all 50 states, and worldwide as far as New Zealand. Inkcarceration has been awarded Mansfield’s prestigious Tourism Award of Excellence, and has been recognized by the United States House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, State of Ohio Representatives and Congressional Proclamation.

For more information, visit www.inkcarceration.com.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_inkcarceration-art.jpg