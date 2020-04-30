Galion student’s artwork one of Ohio’s best

GALION—Galion senior Alison Longwell recently placed in the top 300 in the state in the Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.

Longwell’s piece, titled “Striking Beauty”, is rendered in Prismacolor colored pencils, and is a picture of her pet corn snake.

“Striking Beauty” took Alison more than a year to complete.

“I am so proud of her, and I am thrilled to no end,” Linda Wilson, Galion High School’s art teacher, said.

In the initial round of competition, 20,000 pieces of art of all different mediums were entered from the around state to be judged.

Wilson, originally submitted 27 different pieces, then 10 pieces from Samantha Comer, Brodie Cooper, Brooke Kelly, Longwell and Brooklyn Will, became regional winners.

“This is the biggest art event of the school year, and a major accomplishment for these kids,” Wilson said.

George Whitten, the director of the art show, has said that Longwell’s piece has been chosen to be used on upcoming billboards and pamphlets.

Courtesy photo Alison Longwell piece of art, title Striking Beauty, was deemed one of the top pieces in the state at the Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. It is rendered in Prismacolor colored pencils, and is a picture of her pet corn snake. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_Alison-Longwell-art.jpg Courtesy photo Alison Longwell piece of art, title Striking Beauty, was deemed one of the top pieces in the state at the Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. It is rendered in Prismacolor colored pencils, and is a picture of her pet corn snake.