Ohio State parks more quiet than normal

COLUMBUS — As of now, public outdoor spaces at Ohio state parks, wildlife areas, forests and nature preserves remain open, including trails, dog parks, and non-marina docks with a few exceptions:

Hocking Hills State Park is closed until further notice. This closure includes Ash Cave, Cantwell Cliffs, Cedar Falls, Old Man’s Cave, Rock House and Whispering Cave. This closure also includes Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve and several areas at the Hocking State Forest (trails, rock climbing and rappelling area, fire tower area, and day use bridle areas).

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area is closed.

The boardwalk trail at Maumee Bay State Park is closed.

Magee Marsh, just an hour or so north of Crawford County, on the southern shore of Lake Erie, is a prime stopover for North American warblers during spring migration. Every year thousands of birders, photographers, and nature lovers flock to this location in spring to witness the unforgetable spectacle of large songbird concentrations preparing to migrate across the great lake toward their breeding grounds in the north.

The birds will return this year.

Will the bird watchers. At this time we just don’t know.

Other facilities including lodges, campgrounds (including the Woodbury and Crown City campgrounds), cabins, golf courses, restrooms, shower houses, playgrounds, fire towers, APV areas, horse camps, and state park marina buildings are closed.

For customers with reservations for camping or state-operated cabins, you will be contacted if your reservation will need to be cancelled. Cancellations will be done automatically, and you will be given a full refund. Customers with day-use shelter reservations will be notified by the park staff about their reservations.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will make any changes that the conditions warrant for the health and safety of our staff the public. We will update the media and the public should any of our properties close unexpectedly.

If you wish to access Army Corps of Engineers properties, please check their websites for the latest information.

Digital Discoveries

If you can’t visit one of our properties in person, we have tools to connect you to the natural, historical and cultural assets of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on the ODNR website. Explore the links to learn more about our properties and programs and take some time to plan your next adventure in Ohio’s great outdoors.

Information on Ohio State Parks

State park lodges are closed.

State park campgrounds are closed.

State park cabins are closed.

Modifying or Cancelling Your Reservation

Ohio State Park Campground and Cabins: Reservations with an arrival date on or before May 14 will be cancelled automatically. Customers will receive a full refund for these reservations back to the original form of payment where possible. If we can’t refund to the original form of payment, you will receive an Ohio State Parks e-gift card for use on a future reservation.

Lodge Rooms and Cabins: Overnight reservations with an arrival date on or before May 14 will be cancelled automatically. Customers will receive a full refund for these reservations back to the original form of payment where possible. If the refund can not be processed to the original form of payment, lodge staff will contact guests directly to discuss an alternate form of refund.

Restrooms and Shower Houses

Restrooms and shower houses are closed. Guests will not be able to access these facilities. Please plan your trip accordingly.

Recreation

State park trails are open, but visitors should use common sense and practice proper social distancing.

State park dog parks are open, but the number of visitors will be limited and visitors should use common sense and practice proper social distancing.

State park non-marina docks are open.

State Park golf courses are closed.

State park playgrounds are closed.

State park marina buildings are closed.

Indoor Facilities

All Ohio State Park and Watercraft offices, visitor centers, and nature centers are closed to the public.

Naturalist programs, hikes, and special events are suspended through May 15.

Staff is available by phone and email to respond to questions regarding local facilities, as well as current and new reservations. Visit ohiostateparks.org to find the park office number for each park.

Wildlife District Offices and Indoor Facilities at Wildlife Areas

All Division of Wildlife district offices, visitor centers, and wildlife area headquarters are closed to the public and all hunter/trapper education courses are to be cancelled until further notice.

For more information visit wildlife.ohiodnr.gov.

