Jim and Erma Smith are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on April 24, 2020. The former Erma Barger and James Smith were married at The First Lutheran Church in Galion, Ohio on April 24, 1955. The couple has one son and daughter-in-law, Vaughn and Betsy Smith of Maumee, OH and one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Gary Neal of Galion. They have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jim and Erma Smith https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_Anniversary.jpg Jim and Erma Smith