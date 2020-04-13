Galion-area college news briefs

University of Mount Union dean’s list

ALLIANCE — These students were named to the Mount Union dean’s list: Jordan Minns of Crestline, Emma Ollis of New Washington, Jalyn Oswald of Galion,

Fall dean’s list at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Theses students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ashland University: Johnathan Wurm of New Washington, Jenna Niedermier of New Washington, Olivia Hocker of Crestline, Kyle Nebergall of Crestline, Emily Todd of Crestline, Zoe Kalb of Crestline, Courtney Swanger of Crestline, Allyssa Davis of Crestline, Justine Yunker of Galion, Marissa Blair of Galion, Hope Miracle of Galion, Michelle Brown of Galion, Sidney Donahue of Crestline, Victoria Keller of Galion.

Lauren Huggins on Miami University dean’s list

OXFORD, — Lauren Huggins was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester

Youngstown State dean’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — These Youngstown State University students weren named to fall semester 2019 dean’s list: Abigail Cochran of Bucyrus, Madison Lawson of Galion.

Hope Miracle update at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Hope Miracle of Galion member of the Ashland University track and field team. She is a sophomore pole vaulter. majoring in commercial art and is the daughter of Todd and Lisa Miracle of Galion and a 2018 Northmor graduate.

University of Findlay dean’s list

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced and includes: Addison Ackerman of New Washington, Samantha Altstadt of Galion, Amanda Crase of Bucyrus, Zachary Deibig of Galion, Jared Dixon of Galion, Carli Fogle of Bucyrus, Kaylyn Gimbel of Galion, Sarah Lipscomb of Bucyrus, Kelsey O’Dowd of Galion, Gabriella Seibert of Bucyrus, Kade Slagle of Bucyrus and Sydney Studer of Bucyrus.

Kyle Nebergall update from Ashland University

ASHLAND — Kyle Nebergall of Crestline is a member of the American Chemical Society at Ashland University and the American Medical Student Association at Ashland University.

Nebergall is a biochemisty and the son of Barb Roberts and a 2019 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School.

Tyler Sipes update from Ashland University

ASHLAND — Tyler Sipes of Crestline a member of the athletic training club at Ashland University. He is a 2017 Crestline graduate majoring in athletic training.

Galion resident earns degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY — Jessica McCaulley of Galion has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Western Governors University (WGU).