Little Buckeye Children’s Museum earns honor

MANSFIELD — The Little Buckeye Children’s Museum in Mansfield has earned GuideStar’s highest Seal of Transparency.

The Guidestar Platinum Seal is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a service of Candid. By sharing metrics that highlight progress Little Buckeye Children’s Museum is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.

“In accordance with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work,” said Suzanna Hammond, museum manager, “we are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. By updating our GuideStar non-profit profile to the Platinum level, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grantmakers, our peers, and the media.”

To reach the Platinum level, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.

“I encourage you to visit our profile on GuideStar to see what we’re all about,” added Hammond. “We’re thrilled that our GuideStar Platinum Nonprofit Profile and its associated benefits help us better communicate our organization’s exciting initiatives at a global scale.”

The Little Buckeye Children’s Museum is in Mansfield at 44 W. Fourth St. Call 419-522-2332 or visit the museum’s website at www.littlebuckeye.org

