Magee Marsh closed until further notice

FINDLAY — Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County is closed until further notice, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The closure took effect at sundown on March 23 and includes the boardwalk, parking lots, roads, and walking trails.

The closure is in response to the ongoing public health situation with COVID-19. Questions regarding Magee Marsh Wildlife Area’s closure can be directed to the Wildlife District Two Office at 419-424-5000. For additional information about Ohio’s wildlife and wildlife areas, please visit wildohio.gov.

Follow the Division of Wildlife on Twitter and Facebook for instant news stories, outdoor recreation ideas, local wildlife information and so much more. The Your Wild Ohio Explorer page provides wildlife success stories, ways to help wildlife throughout the seasons, and local wildlife updates. Visit wildohio.gov to find locations to hunt, fish, trap and view wildlife. And don’t forget to follow us on Instagram to view the best of Ohio’s wildlife photography.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Magee-Marsh.jpg