News briefs

Recycling trailers removed due to COVID-10

BUCYRUS — Until further notice the recycling center will be closed Thursdays and Fridays. Employees will no longer be assisting the public with their recyclables, with the exception of electronics, tires, and appliances. A trailer will be available on the east side of the recycling center to place your recyclables. The gate will be open Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-10 a.m..

If someone is using the trailer when you arrive, please use proper social distancing. Unless it is absolutely imperative to unload your recyclables, please stay home and follow the governor’s Stay At Home order.

The recycling center is at 5128 Lincoln Highway E., Bucyrus. If you have any questions regarding residential or industrial recycling, call 419-562-4169 or email uscrawfordswmd@midohio.twcbc.com

You can also keep updated by following the recycling center Facebook page.

Tax day has been moved back three months

WASHINGTON – Tax day has been moved back three months in wake of the coronavirus decay, to July 15.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted. “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

Mnuchin said Americans expecting refunds can still file now.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” he wrote.

The delay is available to individuals or families who owe $1 million or less and corporations that owe $10 million or less.

Marijuana-related ballot initiative rejected

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today rejected a petition for a proposed marijuana-related constitutional amendment because petitioners did not submit the minimum number of valid signatures required.

On March 17, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend the Ohio Constitution, entitled “Marijuana Rights and Regulations.” The submission contained part petitions with 1,248 submitted signatures. The part petitions were then submitted to the respective boards of elections for signature verification. Of the 1,000 minimum signatures required to proceed with the constitutional amendment, those boards of elections reported receiving a total of only 271 valid signatures.

Ohio Rail Development Commission Approves Grant

Ashland Railway gets $735,000

MANSFIELD — On March 18, 2020, the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant award in the amount of $735,882 to Ashland Railway (ASRY) to expand its Mansfield Yard and perform a rail test and identified repairs along its Willard Line. This more than $1.4 million project will involve the installation of approximately 3000 feet of new track, the installation of seven turnouts, and related work to expand ASRY’s Mansfield Yard. Additionally, the project also involves ultrasonic Rail Flaw Detection (RFD) on 23 miles of ASRY’s Willard Line from MP 64 to MP 87 and replacement of rail identified as defective by the rail test.

ASRY’s expansion of Mansfield Yard consists of the reconnection of stub-ended tracks and the extension of several yard tracks to improve the operational efficiency of switching and blocking of cars and increase usable car storage in the yard. ASRY estimates that these improvements will open up 80 car spots in the yard. These gains in fluidity and storage directly benefit ASRY customers, including growing business from Next Generation Films located in Lexington.