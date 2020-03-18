HelpLine will continue commitment to the community during COVID-19

HelpLine commitment to the community during COVID-19

In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, HelpLine is making operational adjustments to ensure the health and safety of those we serve as well as our staff and volunteers.

HelpLine is the go-to place for supporting and empowering change in our community. HelpLine serves seven counties: Delaware, Morrow, Crawford, Wyandot, Union, Logan, and Shelby counties Visit https://helplinedelmor.org/ to learn more.

First, let us assure you that the 24/7 telephone and text lines providing crisis intervention, emotional support and linkage to community resources will remain operational.

Regarding other programs, effective immediately, all other HelpLine and Connections Volunteer Center activities will be canceled until further notice. Specifically, impacted areas include:

Connections Volunteer Center trainings, Happy Hours, Senior Companions and Sages & Seekers

Support groups and in-office services (except by appointment)

Prevention programs delivered to schools in Delaware and Morrow counties

Board of Directors meetings

Volunteer opportunities at HelpLine business offices

These safeguards have been taken to minimize community spread and reduce the impact on public health. The COVID-19 status is fluid and HelpLine will continue to monitor and work with local and state health officials to communicate additional changes.

Ongoing Support

Again, essential services such as 2-1-1, the information and referral support line, and access to the emergency/crisis hotline at 1.800.684.2324 (or text helpline to 898211) will remain available.

HelpLine business offices will also remain open on a limited-access basis. Access will be by appointment only and the after-hours help for emergency needs will continue.

For continued information about HelpLine and its operational procedures please visit helplinedelmor.org or our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter @helplinedelmor for regular updates.

Thanks for your support as these are uncertain and challenging times. Please take care of your physical and mental health, your loved ones, friends and neighbors.

Stay calm and be kind,

Susan Hanson

Executive Director, HelpLine