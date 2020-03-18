Assignments have been posted for Galion City Schools students

GALION — The Galion City School District has posted all work for students to complete over the next three weeks on the district website. For students or parents to access it, they should go to galionschools.org.

High school and middle school students are to enable Canvas notifications and to check their Canvas inbox, student email, and Canvas announcements daily for instructions on what to do.

Primary and intermediate students have digital packets available to download on the page. Files are separated by building, grade level, and class.

For Galion students and families to stay up to date on any new information, they can go to the Galion City School’s Facebook page, or they can go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

