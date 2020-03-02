Prep work starts for Butler Apple Fest

BUTLER — The unrelenting recent snow probably put a lot of people in not very good February moods.

A group of people in Butler, however, are thinking ahead.

The organizing committee for the Butler Apple Fest had a meeting last week.

Wes Dingus, committee chair, said the group gets started on serious planning this time of year, though the fest isn’t until Oct. 16-17.

The committee figures out entertainment and decides on times for events.

Former Butler mayor Ken Kinley is going to be responsible this year for the parade.

The time for that will be 2 p.m. Saturday, because other events have been packed into Saturday morning times.

There is usually a 5k race that morning, said Dingus. The group “Rib Ticklers” will probably provide music that morning, he said.

On Friday of the Apple Fest, kids get dismissed from school and perform at the main stage at the fest. Kathie Kinley, wife of Ken Kinley, helps with the kids and their music.

A variety of events, including the use of “inflatables,” fill hours on both days.

The fest is organized so that donors support events, so there is no charge for the organization to cover costs of certain items, said Dingus.

Local groups, including Jameson Well Drilling, Winbigler and Elzy Milling made donations to support events, he said.

A number of stands provide eats that feature apples. Last year, Dairy Belle, which normally provides apple dumplings, couldn’t attend because there was a breakdown in equipment, said Dingus.

That is hopefully going to be repaired this year. Other stands provide items featuring apples. One stand is going to bring cider, made specifically to support apple lovers at the fest, said Dingus.

An event named “Bring you’re A game” is on Saturday. It features apple pastries.

Dingus said one year his mother won the competition.

One popular event one year was a competition to see who could produce the longest apple peel.

People were required, on site, to peel apples and show off their skills to win a prize, said Dingus.

The organizational committee will have its next meeting on the third Monday of March, at 6:30 p.m. at village hall.

