Leesville Grange has February meeting

Leesville Grange 2078 met at the Jefferson Township Fire Department on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Master/president Donald Graf presided over the meeting. The opening prayer was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Legislative report was a reminder that the absentee voting ends on March 16, with the presidential primary election on March 17. Crawford County voters will be voting on a senior citizens renewal levy plus other local and state offices,

The Family Activities report was the 2020 National Grange quilt block contest is either shoe fly pattern or your choice of pattern. The Spring Fling will be held at Williamsport Grange in Morrow County on April 4. The Deaf Activities Chairman reported that a third dog, Kyra, ; a black Labrador retriever, for Dogs for a Better Life has been placed. Deaf conference will be held at Ohio State Grange office on March 21.

Community Service Chairman talked about Leesville Grange working with Lifeline Ministries and area Crestline churches to collect peanut butter for Haiti. Lecturer/Community Services conference will be held at the Ohio State Grange office on March 7. Communication was received from Ohio State Grange with the 2019-20 Grange Roster, quarterly report forms and new passwords. We received a thank you note from Ohio State Grange Patrons of Husbandry Foundation for memorial for Susie Cole. Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening was “February – National Bird Feeding Month”.

The next regular Leesville Grange 2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange 36 meeting will be Tuesday March 3, at 7 p.m. held at the Jefferson Township Fire Departent