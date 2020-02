GALION — Paul and Carol Greanya celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 26, 2020. They were married on February 26, 1960. Paul is a Navy Veteran and also retired from Komatsu Dresser-Galion after 35 years. Carol retired from United Bank-Galion after 24 years. The Greanyas have two children, Craig and Cathy; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

