Vega to speak Sunday at All Souls in Bellville

BELLVILLE — Joel Vega will discuss “Finding ‘the other’ in Music’ during the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St.

Classical music study has given Joel opportunity throughout his life to get to know and know about other communities in the world. Classical music, and classical vocal music in particular, engages the performer and listener in another point of view, and gives contact with people we might not understand, or meet. This gives us compassion and perspective for humanity. He runs Mid-Ohio Opera in Mansfield, and has taught music at OSU-Mansfield, Muskingum University, and The College of Wooster, among others.

For more information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

