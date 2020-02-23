Crestline Historical Society featuring ‘Parade of Carriages’

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Historical Society and Museum will be showcasing a “Parade of Carriages” during March. Featured will be vintage doll buggies and baby carriages dating from 1825 through the next 100 years.

One of the carriages to be shown will be from the Franklin Cassel family that served eight children.

You can visit the museum at 400 Scott St., Crestline, which is open every first and third weekend of each month, Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 p.m., or by appointment at 419-683-3410. Leave a message.

View the Parade of Carriages during the month of March at the Crestline Museum and Historical Society.

