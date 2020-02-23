Galion students honored for good behavior, artwork

GALION — Galion Primary School students Jaxin Wolfe and Lillyauna Huddlestun, have been honored by Galion School Board members for their achievements, positive attitudes and classroom behavior.

Also at this week’s meeting, high school art teacher Linda Wilson presented a slideshow of student artwork that will be entered into the upcoming Governor’s Show. Students who have art entered are Brodie Cooper, Alison Longwell, Brooke Kelly, Samantha Comer and Kaitlin Bailey. Last year, there were two pieces by Galion students that made it to the state art show.

The board accepted a $1,500 donation from Galion American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 for educational field trips, and a $100 donation from the Galion Boosters Club for the High School Board Account.

The spring play that the high school students will be putting on has changed from “The Bardy Bunch” to “Emma”. The students in the play are working hard to put this new play together for the show dates in April.

The board authorized treasurer Charlene Parkinson to initiate small court claims filing against Main Street Tours Inc. in regards to a dispute involving a check that was sent mistakenly in October of 2019, which has not been refunded.

The check was mistakenly sent back in October when Mrs. Parkinson was on vacation, and the school district decided that they were not going to use this company for the Washington D.C. trip. Parkinson left the order that if there was a valid purchase order and an invoice, that checks could be sent out in order to not holdup any utility bills while she was out. Parkinson has reached out to the company multiple times to try and get a refund.

The board voted 4-1 to officially accept Superintendent Jim Grubbs’ resignation, effective July 31, 2020.

A resolution has been passed to authorize the sale proceedings for the old bus garage, and the bus garage

There will be a special board meeting on March 2, at 7:30 a.m. The next scheduled regular board meeting is March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

