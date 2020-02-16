On tap Feb. 21? Bishop Brown Ale at 1803 Brewery and Taproom

GALION — On Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m,. the 1803 Brewery and Taproom will tap their Bishop Brown Ale for the first time.

The Galion Historical Society is partnering with the Brewery for this first tapping event and will be on sight to do a small membership drive; a 50/50 raffle; drawings for a free Bishop Brown Ale on the historical society; and selfies with the Bishop.

The 1803 Brewery and Taproom has named several of their craft beers with Galion themed names, among them, Harding Way IPA and Perfection Pale Ale. The names were dreamed up by Shawn Woerlein, 1803 Brewery & Taproom owner, and a group of friends.

The Galion Historical Society is in the stewardship of Brownella Cottage (1887) home of Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife Ella. Bishop Brown was a prominent figure in Galion throughout his career in the Episcopal Church. His first assignment brought him to Galion, when he was made rector of the Grace Episcopal Church at 130 W. Walnut St.

Brown’s mother-in-law, Mary Scranton Bradford, had the cottage built for the couple as wedding present when they married in 1885. Over time, Bishop Brown’s views on religion and politics radically changed. Bishop William Brown was made internationally infamous when the Episcopal Church convicted him of heresy in 1925 and he was deposed from the House of Bishops.

Brown and his wife lived in Brownella Cottage for the rest of their days and both are buried in Fairview Cemetery.

Today, the house remains furnished with the Brown’s original furniture and the carriage house has been turned into the Galion History Museum and Gift Shop. Brownella Cottage is open for various events throughout the year and has a regular tour schedule during summer months. Private tours can be arranged by calling the Galion Historical Society office at 419468-9338.

The Galion Historical Society is excited the 1803 Brewery and Taproom has chosen to name one of their craft beers after Galion’s own Bishop Brown and hope Galion area residents will stop in for a fun night supporting local business and history!

