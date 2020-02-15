There is still time to see ‘Noises Off,’ GCT’s hilarious presentation of this play-within-a-play

GALION — Galion Community Theatre is gearing up for its first production of the year. “Noises Off” is really a play-within- a-play with several comedic actors bringing the hilarity of this show to life.

Co-directed by Nancy Herman and Sandy Hoffer, “Noises Off” features nine cast members with impressive acting backgrounds and a myriad of crew who make sure the show goes off without a hitch.

Show dates are Feb. 14-15, Feb. 21-22 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be reserved by calling 419-468-2662 or by visiting the Galion Community Theatre website at www.galiontheatre.org.

Herman said although the show does not have any vulgar language, it does have some sexual innuendos that may not make the show suitable for younger children.

The cast and crew have been busy since the first week of January.

Information from the company where the Galion Community Theatre purchased the rights to produce the play, states: “Noises Off” is a theatrical farce by English playwright Michael Frayn. The play is a behind-the-scenes look at a chaotic stage production populated with frenetic and unstable actors, a volatile director, and an overworked and overly emotional stage crew. The production the actors are performing is a comedy called “Nothing On.”

“They do this show and they take it on tour and every time they do the show it gets a little more loose,” Herman said. “A little bit more rag-tag. What you’re going to see on the set is that the set is the star. It is built into four sections. In the first act you see the front of the stage. And then, in act two, the crew turns it around and you see back stage. And then the last act they turn it back around.”

“The first act, they are actually in rehearsal,” Hoffer said. “The ‘director’ — played by Matt Echelberry — keeps stopping it and hollering at them, and they’ve only had two weeks to rehearse the whole show.”

“I love my character,” Echelberry said. “I love being mean to people. I absolutely love it. That’s why I accepted the part,” he joked.

This is Echelberry’s third Galion Community Theatre production.

“I like performing because of the community,” he said. “It’s kind of a tight knit group. Even though there are different people involved it becomes like a family. Everyone involved here just does a great job. Everyone associated with the theatre is always going to pitch in and put in their time.”

Actor Rowan Kempf said his character’s character is Roger, a real estate agent for Philip Brent, which is the house the play takes place in.

“And while Phillip is away, Roger will play. I’m trying during the show to essentially seduce this lovely lady Vicki (played by Savana Peoples),” he said. “I’m trying desperately against all odds, and a lot of misunderstandings are taking place.”

Peoples said she has been acting for 10 years and has been in several productions with Galion Community Theatre.

“Perforing is like an escape,’ she said. “I went to a performing arts high school my junior and senior years, and I got my high school degree in musical theatre. It’s always been like an escape. Some people have painting or drawing. I’m not good at any of those. But put me on the stage and I’ll be fine.

“This show is definitely one of the most chaotic, but I love it,” she said “There is a lot going on and there is a lot of energy. It’s constant, constant moving. If you’re looking at one side of the stage you’re missing something on the other side of the stage. It’s so much fun.”

Erin Shawk, who plays the housekeeper and Dotty, said she likes her character because she is just crazy all the time.

“And I’m obsessed with sardines,” she laughed. “And getting off my feet. If I’m playing Dotty, I’m obsessed with the guys.”

Herman and Hoffer said people in the community should come out to see “Noises Off” just to get a break from reality and enjoy a night out.

“It’s just unexpected, but at the same time it’s amusing, it’s confusing and the characters are so wonderful and these young people just go crazy.”

Photo by Jodi Myers

Photo by Jodi Myers

Savana Peoples and Rowman Kempf run through some lines Thursday during a dress rehearsal for "Noises Off," the latest production of Galion Community Theatre

Savana Peoples and Rowman Kempf run through some lines Thursday during a dress rehearsal for "Noises Off," the latest production of Galion Community Theatre Photo by Jodi Myers

Photo by Jodi Myers

Holding a plate full of sardines, Erin Shawk rehearses a scene from "Noises Off," a play about the chaotic antics of a cast and crew trying to put on a play called 'Nothing on.'

Photo by Jodi Myers

Eric Palmer and Grayson Antreassian rehearse a scene from 'Noises Off," now playing at Galion Community Theatre.

Audiences will laugh at the antics in this play-within-a-play