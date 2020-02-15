4-H is not just for farm kids

You have to live on a farm to be in 4-H.

Those words may have been true when 4-H started in 1902. But today 4-H is so much more than cows and sewing. It doesn’t matter where you live or what you want to be when you grow up. In 4-H, you can make friends, have fun, and try new things that might just change your whole life. Along with all the fun, youth in 4-H develop knowledge, skills, attitudes, and aspirations needed for their future success.

“4‑H’s reach and depth are unmatched, reaching kids in every corner of America – from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities” — 4-h.org

There is an exciting 4-H experience waiting for everyone. Explore the world of 4-H through hands-on projects like robotics, baby-sitting, cooking, raising and caring for both livestock and pet animals, outdoor adventures, leadership, and so much more.

Are you eligible for 4-H?

Youth who are five and in kindergarten, as of Jan. 1 of the current year can participate as Cloverbuds. Membership in the traditional 4-H program begins when a child is at least age eight and enrolled in third grade, as of Jan. 1 of the current year.

There is a place for every youth with all of the different clubs, trips, scholarships, and other opportunities available in 4-H.

Crawford County has 22 clubs to choose from depending on your school, home address, or even area of interest. To find the right club for your family, call The Ohio State University Extension Office at 419-562-8731, email cooper.2360@osu.edu or complete an online survey at https://go.osu.edu/newmembersurvey

The county enrollment deadline for NEW 4-H members is April 15, 2020.

Look at all the fun 4-H members are already having; this could be you!

And then there is the county fair.

The Crawford County fair is held from July 20-25, 2020. Along with the many 4-H project-judging’s held at the fair, youth may participate in the communication contest, favorite foods competition, barnyard boogie dance, Nerf dart battle and more.

There are even events for adults through 4-H.

Besides having amazing 4-H volunteers, there are also numerous county folks and businesses that help to keep the 4-H program going. Consider signing up a team for this year’s annual 4-H golf scramble. It will be held Sunday, June 28 at Cranberry Hills Golf Course in New Washington.

For more information about specific 4-H opportunities in Crawford County, or the 4-H program in general, visit www.crawford.osu.edu or call Allison Cooper, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, at 419-562-8731. 4-H is also on Facebook and Instagram; check us ou at Ohio State-Crawford County 4-H

Courtesy photo Each summer, Crawford County youth travel to Kelley’s Island 4-H camp for a weekend full of fun, friends, and memories. Have a friend who isn’t in 4-H? No problem, the county 4-H camp program is open to all youth who just completed third grade to eighth grade. This year’s camp is June 12-15. Save the date. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_camp_1.jpg Courtesy photo Each summer, Crawford County youth travel to Kelley’s Island 4-H camp for a weekend full of fun, friends, and memories. Have a friend who isn’t in 4-H? No problem, the county 4-H camp program is open to all youth who just completed third grade to eighth grade. This year’s camp is June 12-15. Save the date. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_clvdfd_1.jpg

By Allison M. Cooper Special to the Inquirer

Allison M. Cooper is an Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development. with OSU Extension Crawford County, Erie Basin EERA. The address is 112 E. Mansfield St., Suite 303, Bucyrus, OH 44820. For more information call 419-562-8731 (office); 419-689-1470 (mobile) or 419-562-3677 (fax). Email Allison Cooper at cooper.2360@osu.edu.

Allison M. Cooper is an Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development. with OSU Extension Crawford County, Erie Basin EERA. The address is 112 E. Mansfield St., Suite 303, Bucyrus, OH 44820. For more information call 419-562-8731 (office); 419-689-1470 (mobile) or 419-562-3677 (fax). Email Allison Cooper at cooper.2360@osu.edu.