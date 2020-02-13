Galion City Schools kindergarten registration starts March 2

GALION — Kindergarten registration for Galion City Schools begins March 2, 2020 for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents enrolling kindergarten children should do so throughout the month of March by calling the Primary School office at 419-468-4010. Any child five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2020, is eligible to register.

Children entering school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions and developmental delays.

Galion Primary School will be holding combined kindergarten registration and screening days on April 22 (9 a.m.- 3:40 p.m.) and April 23 (1 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.). Appointments are required for registration and screening. Proof of residence, birth certificate, immunization (shots) records, custody papers if necessary and Social Security card should be brought on the day of the screening.

Contact the Galion Primary School office at 419-468-4010 to schedule an appointment.

