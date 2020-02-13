Galion area news briefs

Special music program coming to First United Church of Christ

GALION — The Dixieland Ensemble will play during the 10:30 a.m. service on on Feb. 23 at Galion First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way West. The public is invited to attend this special worship service.

DD board to meet Feb. 20

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Ave., Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Another candidate for Senate steps up

MAPLEWOOD — Following a county-by-county, district-wide tour, Chris Gibbs has formally launched his Independent campaign to become the next congressman serving Ohio’s 4th district.

“I began this journey last fall after I declared my independence from the dual party system because, in my view, it is failing us as Americans,” said Gibbs. “These days, the parties are more interested in fighting each other than fighting for the American people, for you, for me. It is tearing apart families and tearing apart our country and it has to stop. We need to work together to get things done,” Gibbs continued.

Gibbs made reference to the conversations he had with constituents during the tour, citing the need for Congress to work toward solutions for healthcare access and affordability, prescription drug pricing, protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid stability,and real trade solutions for our manufacturers and particularly our farmers.

Port Authority meet set for Feb. 13

GALION — The City of Galion Port Authority will meet Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at 301 Harding Way East in Council Chambers. The agenda will include an update from the Freese Committee, and discussion about accounting policies and other administrative topics.

Brush and Palette’s newest show has opened

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) latest show opened this week and runs through March 28. This special gallery show is called,” Piece by Piece, Inspired by the Quilt.” Artworks featured are creative interpretations of the show title/theme. An open house is planned Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. BPAG is located at 131 Harding Way East in Galion. For more information, please email BPAG at: ourbpagallery@gmail.com. or call 419-468-5965.

Northmor FFA strawberry sale

GALION — FFA Strawberry sale ends on February 18th. Strawberries are $20 a flat, with eight pints in a flat. Orders will arrive the week of March 2. Please order through a FFA student or call 419-946-3946, option 1 and ask for Mr. Parrott.